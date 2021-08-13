U.S. Representative toured new building in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Congressman Tom Cole was in Southwest Oklahoma to visit the new Public Safety Building in Lawton.

Cole said he’s traveled all over southwest Oklahoma, and there isn’t another facility quite like it.

He said the building is amazing inside and out.

He believes the people in Lawton made the right investment.

While he was in town, 7News asked Cole questions about some of the more pressing issues happening in the world.

While school has started for some and others are waiting to go back.

We asked the Congressman for his thoughts on mask mandates and the need for vaccinations with COVID cases on the rise.

“Personally, I tend to think these things are best decided by local school boards and administrators and direct public input from parents. I’ll just leave it there,” Cole said.

We also got his thoughts on Moderate House Democrats threatening to stop President Biden’s 3.5 trillion dollar spending bill if a one-trillion dollar infrastructure bill isn’t first passed and signed into law.

Cole said he doesn’t have a lot of influence on the decision that’s a decision made by the speaker.

“But I actually agree with this group you shouldn’t link these two groups together. The bipartisan bill with unanimous Democratic support in the senate, and significant Republican support. Probably would pass in the House, to be fair we haven’t looked at it yet because it hasn’t got to our chamber to actually examine what’s in it and how we would stand, but it would pass. I can understand the frustration because the 3.5 trillion dollar infrastructure bill which has a lot of big tax increases in it for cooperation, for farms and ranches, for capital gains. It’s going to be a lot tougher sale. It’s not going to get any Republican votes at all,” Cole said.

Cole also said he is not happy with what’s going on in Afghanistan and the Taliban making huge gains across the country.

“It’s deteriorating rapidly. I think this is the consequence of the president’s ill-advised decision to end the American military role there. Our role was pretty modest. We only had about 35-hundred people on the ground, but by controlling Bagram Air Force Base. We had complete air superiority over the entire country, the ability to deploy drones, obviously rapid reaction counter-terrorist forces. We lost a lot when we decided to pull out, and I think it was a big mistake, and I think that’s what we are seeing right now,” Cole said.

