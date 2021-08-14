COVID-19 protocols at Oklahoma vs. Tulane in New Orleans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma will open the college football season three weeks from tomorrow. The Sooners will travel to New Orleans to take on Tulane. There won’t be any limitations on attendance, but there will be safety protocols in place.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced all guests at major indoor and outdoor events will be required to wear a mask and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from no more than 72 hours prior to the event. This comes as the city of New Orleans has seen an increase in COVID cases due to the Delta variant.

