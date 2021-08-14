Fall 2021 Open Streets canceled due to COVID-19

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fort Sill Open Streets Committee announced on Saturday that the Fall 2021 Open Streets event scheduled for October is canceled due to concerns about coronavirus cases surging.

Read the statement in full below:

“The Lawton Fort Sill Open Streets Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the Fall 2021 Open Streets event that had been scheduled to take place 10/2/21, amid growing concerns of the spread of COVID-19 in our community and state. The committee is made up of various community members, to include healthcare professionals. As overall vaccination rates in our community remain low and area hospitals remain at or over capacity, this difficult decision has been reached to best protect our family, friends, children and neighbors. The committee is hopeful to pick back up in the Spring if conditions improve and encourage all eligible Oklahomans to become fully vaccinated. Learn more at https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.”

