Portion of I-44 to Wichita Falls closes over the weekend

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say a portion of I-44 will be closed until Aug. 16.

They said eastbound I-44 just between Burkburnett and Randlett in Cotton County will be closed as contractor crews work to remove damaged portions of the bridge over the highway.

The bridge was damaged in a crash from yesterday afternoon.

All eastbound I-44 traffic will be detoured to state highway 36 and US-7 back onto the interstate.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to cross the Red River from the Wichita Falls area.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.