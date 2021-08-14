Expert Connections
Portion of I-44 to Wichita Falls closes over the weekend

(Oklahoma Department of Transportation)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say a portion of I-44 will be closed until Aug. 16.

They said eastbound I-44 just between Burkburnett and Randlett in Cotton County will be closed as contractor crews work to remove damaged portions of the bridge over the highway.

The bridge was damaged in a crash from yesterday afternoon.

All eastbound I-44 traffic will be detoured to state highway 36 and US-7 back onto the interstate.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to cross the Red River from the Wichita Falls area.

