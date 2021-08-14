Portion of I-44 to Wichita Falls closes over the weekend
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say a portion of I-44 will be closed until Aug. 16.
They said eastbound I-44 just between Burkburnett and Randlett in Cotton County will be closed as contractor crews work to remove damaged portions of the bridge over the highway.
The bridge was damaged in a crash from yesterday afternoon.
All eastbound I-44 traffic will be detoured to state highway 36 and US-7 back onto the interstate.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to cross the Red River from the Wichita Falls area.
