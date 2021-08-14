Second murder trial against death row inmate to be avoided due to McGirt court ruling

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County District Attorney said a recent decision from the Court of Criminal Appeals could avoid a second murder trial against the previously convicted Miles Bench.

The court found McGirt’s limitation of state jurisdiction does not apply retroactively, and reinstated a second-degree murder conviction that had been overturned by the McGirt ruling.

District Attorney Jason Hicks said this could solidify Bench’s conviction.

“The Matloff decision has a footnote wherein the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals cited that Bench received relief that he was not entitled to,” Hicks said. “The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office is in the process of preparing the necessary documents to seek the reversal of their opinion reversing the conviction of Bench.”

Bench was sitting on death row for the murder of Braylee Henry in 2012.

His conviction was overturned back in May, as he and Henry were both tribal members.

