Fletcher boy battling COVID-19 loses father to virus

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - A Fletcher mom is asking the first responder community in southwest Oklahoma to come together for her son who’s battling COVID-19 and lost his father to the virus last week.

13-year-old Daniel Sprague and his father Jim were quarantined together after testing positive for the coronavirus.

On Thursday morning, Daniel woke up to get a drink and found his father not breathing.

His mother, Rachael Huey, is the Deputy Director of Comanche County Emergency Management.

“He knew what to do,” Huey said. He called 911, Paradise Valley Fire, Sheriff’s Department and ambulance all arrived. I heard the call, was woke up by it. I responded as well. Unfortunately, it was too late. His dad was gone.”

Her son lives with high-functioning autism, and his father’s death has been difficult for him to process.

“The worst part of it is that Daniel is still COVID positive and he’s in isolation away from even us, so at the time of his life where he needs the most support and love, we can’t even give it,” Huey said.

Daniel is obsessed with first responders, like his parents, who are his heroes.

He hopes to be an EMT, firefighter and nurse when he grows up, so a family friend decided to organize a drive-by parade of first responders for Daniel. It’s happening at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Already several agencies have agreed to ride in the parade. His mom is blown away by the show of support.

“Lizzy has organized this drive-by that will have all of the first responders in the area driving by in emergency vehicles, offering their love and support to let Daniel know he’s not alone, even though they can’t come up and give him big hugs, they can at least show him some support.” Huey said.

She welcomes friends, teachers and anyone else who knows Daniel to join in and help cheer him up.

Even though nothing can replace his dad, Huey wants this to give him a glimmer of hope.

“He was a wonderful dad, even though we had our differences are our marriage didn’t work after 20 years, I could not have asked for a better dad for my kids and we co-parented well and he was spectacular with these kids,” Huey said.

If you want to join in on the parade, you can contact Lizzy Woods at 580-704-7132.

You can also send first responder agency patches and t-shirts to Room 107 of the Comanche County Courthouse.

