Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

100-year-old recreates WWII parachute jump to celebrate birthday

By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A California veteran celebrated his 100th birthday by recreating the World War II parachute jump he made 77 years ago.

Tom Rice stepped out of a vintage plane over the beaches of Coronado to symbolize the D-Day invasion jump he made in Normandy, France, decades ago when he was a member of the legendary 101st Airborne’s parachute infantry regiment.

He fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium and helped capture Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest in Germany.

After the war he became an educator, teaching in schools for over 40 years.

Rice was aided in his birthday D-Day recreation by former U.S. Navy SEAL team members and was greeted by scores of residents and members of the military, who lined the beach to show their support.

When the centenarian was asked about his secret to longevity, he simply said, “keep moving.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fletcher mom is asking the first responder community in southwest Oklahoma to come together...
Fletcher boy battling COVID-19 loses father to virus
There's an effort underway to make Lawton the fifth film friendly community designated by the...
Actress working to make Lawton certified film friendly community
Loophole found in Oklahoma law to ban masks
Portion of I-44 to Wichita Falls closes over the weekend
The Open Streets Committee decided to cancel the fall event due to concerns about spreading...
Fall 2021 Open Streets canceled due to COVID-19

Latest News

Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
7 killed in Kabul airport chaos as Taliban patrols capital
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
US official: Top commander talks with Taliban on evacuation
FILE - Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after their win against Ohio State in an...
Chasing Tide: Alabama is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 again
According to officials with the City of Lawton, people will have to keep six feet apart from...
Social distancing policy now in place at City of Lawton buildings