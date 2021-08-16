Expert Connections
1,825 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported 1,825 new cases of the Coronavirus Monday.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 1,825 new cases of the Coronavirus Monday.

The newest cases reported Monday bring the total number of cases in Oklahoma since the pandemic began to 515,801.

According to the CDC, there have been 8,902 deaths from the Coronavirus across Oklahoma.

The current seven-day average of new cases sits at 2,213, while there are 20,808 active cases statewide.

Here is a look at the most recent active case numbers for southwestern Oklahoma according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health:

  • Comanche County: 726
  • Grady County: 153
  • Stephens County: 257
  • Caddo County: 123
  • Jackson County: 50
  • Beckham County: 22
  • Washita County: 24
  • Kiowa County: 29
  • Tillman County: 9
  • Jefferson County: 16
  • Cotton County: 20
  • Greer County: 7
  • Harmon County: 7

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

