Carter County syphilis outbreak isn’t over yet, health dept. says

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Carter County sexually transmitted diseases nurse Rebecca Burton said Syphilis used to be a rarity at the Carter County Health department. So rare, she saw it maybe once every few years.

“It was so far in between, you had to look in your protocol book to know how to treat them,” Burton said.

But in the past two years, that changed.

The state health department said they’re battling an outbreak in Carter, Oklahoma, Stephens, and Cleveland counties. As of last month they counted 357 cases.

Syphilis is a common sexually transmitted disease for intravenous drug users. It often gets spread when sex is traded for drugs.

Burton said that makes reinfection a big risk.

“Your drug habit doesn’t go away just because you were treated for syphilis,” Burton said. “If you’re trading sex for drugs or other needs, you’re not going to wait the two weeks you need to wait. You might be having sex with some people you know and they’re probably not being treated properly either.”

The health department is worried about pregnant women getting the disease.

“It can also be transmitted from a mother to the infant if she’s pregnant,” Burton said.

If the mother doesn’t get treated the baby could have severe birth defects, facial deformities or even die.

The symptoms are also bad for adults. Burton said the disease can take hold in the brain.

“You can end up blind,” Burton said. “You can end up actually insane because it can damage your brain so badly and eventually it will kill you.”

Once tested, most people are treated with two shots of penicillin.

“Quite a few people that we’ve diagnosed over the past two years did not have a clue that they had syphilis,” Burton said. “That’s why testing is so important.”

Burton said if the health department calls you or sends a postcard requesting that you come in for a test, take it seriously.

“That means you’re in contact with someone they know for sure has syphilis.”

If you think you may have Syphilis or another STD, Burton said it’s better to be safe than sorry. Find a place to get tested here in Oklahoma or here in Texas.

