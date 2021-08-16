Expert Connections
Fire Marshals investigating abandoned nursing home fire

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire broke out at an abandoned nursing home in Lawton right before sunrise.

The Lawton Fire Department were called out here around seven on Monday morning.

They spent hours working to put the fire out.

A lot of their focus was making sure it didn’t spread to the Bella Vista Apartment Complex.

“On my way out the door, I was grabbing my phone, my wallet, my glasses. I was just grabbing stuff in a hurry,” Bell Vista Resident Elijah Caldwell said.

Caldwell lives in one of the apartment buildings the department was trying to keep from catching on fire.

He was woken up by the smell of smoke this morning, and when he looked out his back window, all he saw were flames.

“First thing comes to my mind was oh wow maybe it’s going to get to my apartment, so I’m ready to get out of there, get to somewhere safe,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell is thankful that firefighters were able to contain the fire before it started spreading anymore.

Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett said once they were called out men from station one downtown and station four on Cache Road stated that they could see the flames.

The flames were so high, it prompted them to bring out their ladder trucks to help put the fire out.

“We’re trying to provide for rescue if possible and then exposure control. We have apartments on the northside, so that’s kind of been our biggest priority here is to keep the fire that’s here off of those apartments, so we don’t have any extension over there,” Baggett said.

Baggett said luckily the call came in right before a shift change, so they had more than enough firefighters out there to assist.

“The amount of manpower that we have, and the trucks we were able to keep the fire to its original location. We have trucks on the northside as well, so left unattended we could’ve lost apartments. We had a great efforts by all of our guys today the crews that originally arrived and the crews that showed back up.”

One firefighter was taken to a hospital for minor treatment.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

