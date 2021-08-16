First Alert Forecast (8/16 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! This week is shaping up to be different from last week, and it starts with today’s rain chances. This morning with be calm with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. By this afternoon, daytime convection along with an upper-level disturbance from up north and increased atmospheric moisture will allow for scattered showers and storms to fire up in Texoma. The greatest chance for rain coverage will be in our northern and western counties, staying mostly west of I-44. There is a chance for marginally severe weather in northwest Texoma, with any severe threats being strong winds up to 60 mph and localized flooding. Most of us wont see rain today, but those who do will potentially see these strong storms this afternoon. By this evening most of the rain should dissipate, giving us a partly cloudy night. Highs today will be in the low 90s.

Tomorrow will be more of the same as upper-level disturbances will continue to bring isolated-to-scattered showers and storms, although there is no forecasted potential for severe weather like there is today. Partly cloudy skies and highs again in the low 90s. Again, most of us will remain dry while others will see the potential for strong showers and storms.

Abundant atmospheric moisture, upper level disturbances, and weak capping over Texoma will keep rain chances in the forecast for the next few days. A surface frontal system will move through later this week around Thursday and Friday, allowing scattered showers and storms to continue into the weekend. Temperatures will remain abnormally cool this week, with highs in the low 90s. Partly cloudy skies will be the theme this week, though there will be instances of sunshine nearly everyday, which will just lead to daytime convection to allow for storm development.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.