First Alert Forecast | 8/16PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A weak disturbance will continue to move across our area this afternoon/ evening. This will help enhance showers and thunderstorms for everyone and potentially for a few strong to marginally severe storms severe (mainly northwest including Altus, Hollis, Childress and Hobart). With enough instability present plus the lift from the disturbance, the top concerns are quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph. This threat should come to an end by 9/10PM tonight but there may be enough to support a few showers/ thunderstorms throughout the night.

Overnight, outside of the isolated showers/ storms, look for partly cloudy skies and light southeast winds. Temperatures by tomorrow morning will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.

This disturbance will move continue to slowly move through the day tomorrow, resulting with more rain chances. Best rain chances will be across south/southeastern counties. Cannot rule out an isolated storm just about anywhere (again, thanks to the sufficient moisture available). The main impacts for tomorrow will be heavy rain, as the activity will be slow moving. Outside of rain, skies will be partly cloudy with high temperatures rising into low 90s north... mid 90s south. South to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

Keep the rain gear on standby because daily showers and storms are possible for most of this week! With the current pattern in place, this will continue the threat for daily rain showers. The top threats right now include heavy rain, flooding, thunder and lightning but this could change very quickly. Meaning small hail and gusty winds are possible but not a super high priority as of typing this. It’s a good thing to stay weather as things will likely change! Day-time temperatures during this time will remain below average! Many days will see upper 80s and low to mid 90s for high temperatures. Overnight/ morning lows are looking to be near average. On average, rain totals are looking to range from 1-3 inches!

By late in the weekend, a ridge of high pressure currently located across southeast US, is looking to shift west. As this happens, seasonably and hot weather is very likely off the 7-day forecast. Models, surprisingly, are in good agreement about a drier pattern!

Have a good one!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

