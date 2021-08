LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former nursing home went up in smoke Monday morning in Lawton.

Lawton Fire Crews were called to the building near 14th and Andrews around 7 Monday morning.

The cause of the fire is not known, and it is not clear if anyone was hurt.

