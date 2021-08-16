Gov. Stitt responds to situation in Aghanistan

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Within hours of President Joe Biden’s speech regarding the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt offered a rebuttal.

Governor Stitt spoke Monday in a video released on his office’s Youtube page, the full transcript of which you can find below.

“My fellow Oklahomans –

I wanted to take a minute to share my thoughts on the situation in Afghanistan.

Over the last 20 years, Oklahomans have made so many sacrifices in Afghanistan.

They’ve protected our country and fought to rid the world of terrorism.

Today, the scene in Afghanistan is hard to comprehend.

The government has crumbled.

People are so desperate to escape the Taliban’s reign of terror that they are holding on to military planes for dear life.

I know that the past few days have been difficult and painful for so many Oklahomans who have ties to our military.

As we watch these heartbreaking images, it’s natural to wonder: Was it worth it?

I can tell you this.

As governor -- and commander-in-chief of Oklahoma’s armed forces – I am proud of your service to our country.

My heart especially goes out to our 49 Gold Star Families -- those who paid the ultimate price.

Your sacrifices were not made in vain – and they will not be forgotten.

Our American servicemembers did their duty, and they did it well.

They did not fail.

The blame for the unmitigated disaster unfolding in Afghanistan ultimately lies with President Biden.

As Commander-in-Chief, President Biden got caught flat footed – with no clear plan in place.

His decision has led directly to the nightmare playing out in Afghanistan.

There simply is no excuse for American citizens and our allies to be running for their lives to escape brutal terrorists.

President Biden turned his back on thousands of Afghans who risked their lives to help our country and defend democracy.

Those heroes are at risk of being left behind and hunted down by the Taliban, while hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants continue to pour over our southern border.

We have no idea who is coming into our country, and the White House doesn’t seem to care.

This is part of a troubling pattern of President Biden’s poor judgment.

Just last week, the President went hat in hand to the OPEC cartel – which includes sworn enemies of the United States.

As gas prices rise, he begs foreign adversaries for help while fighting America’s oil producers at every turn.

Mr. President: Oklahoma has companies, rigs, and workers ready to drill here at home.

Stop turning your back on the people of our country and fight for us!

I know so many Oklahomans share my frustration.

I will continue to stand up for our freedom, our security, and our way of life – even if the Biden administration won’t.

Again, thank you to the Oklahomans who have served our country in Afghanistan.

You are heroes and we will always be proud of you.

May God bless you, and may God bless the great state of Oklahoma.”