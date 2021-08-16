LPS already taking action after crowding concerns at Eisenhower Middle School

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parents of kids that go to Eisenhower Middle School are concerned after pictures showing the crowded school were circulating social media over the weekend.

Late last week, parents of students at Eisenhower Middle School saw the pictures online, but also heard stories from their kids about not being able to make it to class on time, not having time to eat or worse.

“She told me the second day she got trampled in the hallway. There was this long line of just kids and she got pushed down accidentally and they were just walking over her because the crowd couldn’t stop. The kids were trying to not step on her but she got her face stepped on and she had to kick and fight just to get back up,” said parent Heather Milburn.

“My first thought was danger. Literally because they’re not going to be able to get to the students if something happens. It was too congested, then COVID and everyone’s bumping into each other. It was chaos really,” said parent Anecia Ward.

The district says they saw that chaos last week and immediately started working on solutions.

“Last week our schedule was for two lunches and three minutes of passing time. That obviously was a disaster. We’re so sorry for the kids that had to endure it. This week we have changed to a five minute passing times, we have 25 minutes built in for three breakfasts, we have 30 minutes built in for three lunches and we’re staggering dismissals. It’s much better already,” said Eisenhower Principal Beverley Mattingly.

The issues in the hallway were caused by several classrooms all letting out into the same spot at the same time.

“We always say when you design a building or design a house, there’s something that ends up you’re not sure how it happened. It is kind of a natural bottleneck in that spot, but she’s done a great job of staggering things and making sure students are staying in their halls and when they have to cross, she staggers to keep that from happening,” said LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime.

As for the concerns with COVID-19, Superintendent Hime said they’re doing everything they can to fight the virus.

“We can’t mandate masks, we highly encourage masks. I also encourage parents if their kids are able to get them vaccinated. It’s proven to be safe for kids 12 and over but again that’s a parent decision, that’s not a superintendent’s choice to decide if they’re vaccinated or not,” Hime said.

Hime said he thinks the staggering of lunches and release times will greatly help in that aspect as well.

In addition to the timing issues, Hime says they also had about 2,000 more in-person students than they expected across the district. He said he’s very proud of the staff at Eisenhower and across LPS for seeing the problems and immediately working to fix them.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.