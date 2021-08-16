Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Health officials have some unsteady partners as they try to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Bible Belt: churches and pastors.

Some preachers are praying for more inoculations and hosting vaccination clinics.

Others are skirting the topic of vaccines or openly preaching against them in a region that’s both deeply religious and reeling from a spike in cases.

A survey by the National Association of Evangelicals found that 95% of evangelical leaders planned to get inoculated.

But theologian Curtis Chang says that hasn’t translated into ministers widely advocating for vaccinations.

He says the vast majority are on the sidelines afraid to speak out about a polarizing topic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fletcher mom is asking the first responder community in southwest Oklahoma to come together...
Fletcher boy battling COVID-19 loses father to virus
There's an effort underway to make Lawton the fifth film friendly community designated by the...
Actress working to make Lawton certified film friendly community
Loophole found in Oklahoma law to ban masks
Portion of I-44 to Wichita Falls closes over the weekend
The Open Streets Committee decided to cancel the fall event due to concerns about spreading...
Fall 2021 Open Streets canceled due to COVID-19

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July...
Biden to address nation on deadly chaos in Afghanistan
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator
A Rocklin, California, church handed out hundreds of exemption letters Sunday for people who do...
Church hands out vaccine exemption letters