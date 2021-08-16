Expert Connections
Morning crash in Lawton disrupts traffic on Cache Road

A crash happens earlier this morning at 38th and Cache in Lawton.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating what caused a crash in Lawton.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Monday on 38th street and Cache road.

It’s not clear what led to the collision, though it did result in a car being stuck in the intersection, which disrupted traffic.

