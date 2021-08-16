Morning crash in Lawton disrupts traffic on Cache Road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating what caused a crash in Lawton.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Monday on 38th street and Cache road.

It’s not clear what led to the collision, though it did result in a car being stuck in the intersection, which disrupted traffic.

You can count on your 7News team to bring you the latest as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.