New Emergency Management Director comes to Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County announced Clint Langford will be taking over as the new Emergency Management Director at today’s County Commissioner meeting.

Langford is coming from Fort Sill, where he was the Fire Chief, after years of moving up in the ranks.

Commissioner Alvin Cargill said they interviewed four different people for the position.

He said with Langford’s experience at Fort Sill, he believes he was the right choice for the job.

“How well they handle themselves in emergencies and under pressure,” Cargill said. “That’s the biggest deal is when you have an event, like a storm, fire, whatever, you want somebody that works well under pressure. And just based off his experience, and the way he handled himself in the interview, we felt that he could handle himself in that situation.”

Langford will be replacing Michael Merritt who served as the County’s Director of Emergency Management since 2015.

Langford starts September 7.

