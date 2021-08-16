One arrested in connection to fire on 35th Street in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person has been arrested after a fire broke out at a home in Lawton.

According to the Lawton Fire Department, crews were called out to a home on northwest 35th that caught fire shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.

They got there to find a large amount of smoke coming from the home.

The fire was quickly put out.

According to the fire department, one person was taken into custody in relation to the fire.

Their identity has not been released at this time.

