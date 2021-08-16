Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

One arrested in connection to fire on 35th Street in Lawton

Crews were called out to a home on northwest 35th that caught fire shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.
Crews were called out to a home on northwest 35th that caught fire shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person has been arrested after a fire broke out at a home in Lawton.

According to the Lawton Fire Department, crews were called out to a home on northwest 35th that caught fire shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.

They got there to find a large amount of smoke coming from the home.

The fire was quickly put out.

According to the fire department, one person was taken into custody in relation to the fire.

Their identity has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fletcher mom is asking the first responder community in southwest Oklahoma to come together...
Fletcher boy battling COVID-19 loses father to virus
There's an effort underway to make Lawton the fifth film friendly community designated by the...
Actress working to make Lawton certified film friendly community
Crews responded to the building near 14th and Andrews around 7 a.m. Monday.
Former nursing home catches fire in Lawton
Loophole found in Oklahoma law to ban masks
Portion of I-44 to Wichita Falls closes over the weekend

Latest News

Lawton Community Theatre features Disney's "Aladdin Jr." this weekend.
Lawton Community Theatre presents Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.”
Comanche County announces Clint Langford will be taking over as the new Emergency Management...
New Emergency Management Director comes to Comanche County
There could be strong to severe storms for some today/ evening
First Alert Forecast | 8/16PM
A crash happens earlier this morning at 38th and Cache in Lawton.
Morning crash in Lawton disrupts traffic on Cache Road