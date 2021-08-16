Expert Connections
Social distancing policy now in place at City of Lawton buildings

According to officials with the City of Lawton, people will have to keep six feet apart from...
According to officials with the City of Lawton, people will have to keep six feet apart from each other at municipal buildings unless they live with one another.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Social distancing policies are now in place at municipal buildings in Lawton.

According to officials with the City of Lawton, people will have to keep six feet apart from each other at those sites unless they live with one another.

Occupancy limits for certain events at McMahon Memorial Auditorium or Lawton City Hall may also be put in place, but according to city officials, that will be done on a case by case basis.

There is also still a mask mandate in effect for all city-owned buildings staffed by city employees.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

