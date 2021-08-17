862 new Coronavirus cases reported Tuesday in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 862 new cases of the Coronavirus on Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new cases remains high at 2,187 following a surge of cases due to the Delta variant in Oklahoma.

According to the OSDH, there are currently 19,657 active cases of the virus across the Sooner state.

There have been 8,902 deaths so far according to the CDC. No new deaths from the virus were reported Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.