Altus Public Schools staff mourning death of longtime teacher, principal

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus community is mourning the loss of a man who served at Altus Public Schools for more than three decades.

Dr. Mark Haught worked as a teacher and coach at Altus Public Schools for 20 years before moving to the administrative side of things and working as the Altus High School principal for another 15 years.

“Mark was loyal to a fault, wherever he had been he was always proud of where he came from and always proud to be where he was. He was true blue to Altus Bulldogs and just a man of such great character. The thing about Mark is he always saw the good in people, to a fault he would do that,” said Altus Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Robbie Holder.

“Mark was a man of integrity, a Christian man. If he told you something, you could take it to the bank, that’s how it was going to be. A man that you never knew was in the room except when he spoke and then you listened,” said Altus Public Schools Agricultural Education Teacher Bruce Farquhar.

Whether he was a teacher, a coach, a principal or a basketball referee, it was the relationships Haught formed that stood out to those around him.

“You can best judge the impact Mark had by the relationship that he had with not only teachers, but the students. He knew you at work, he knew you at Walmart, he knew you at church,” Farquhar said.

“He always knew your name and he always called you by your name. It didn’t matter if he saw you in Walmart, if he saw you in the halls of the school, 10 or 15 years later at a basketball game. He always knew your name and he knew what was going on with you. He would always ask about you, how is your family, how are your children. He genuinely cared about everyone he came in contact with,” said Altus Public Schools Director of Public Relations Amanda Davis.

Haught worked at Altus High School until 2014

“Mark will be missed a tremendous amount. Even though he left Altus High School many years ago, numerous times when I have a question or need to talk to someone, I could call Mark and get sound advice,” Farquhar said.

“He would always come up with that last little remark that would always stop you in your tracks, just a bright, bright man. We’re going to miss him so much,” Holder said.

“It’s been amazing to see the different men and women who have grown underneath Mark, whether he was a principal, a teacher, a coach, a referee. They all have memories of him and I hope and pray that’s a comfort to his family that he reached so many young men and women throughout his years in education and that he left an impact,” Davis said.

While he retired from Altus Public Schools in 2014, he did not retire from education. Haught moved to Texas and worked at the Northside Independent School District in Vernon until the day he died. He was 64 years old.

