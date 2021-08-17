Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

COVID cases steadily increase in children

By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – COVID-19 cases among children are on the rise.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 121,000 cases last week. That’s 18% of all cases nationally.

COVID-19 has been increasing in children since the beginning of July as the highly contagious delta variant began to take hold.

There have been 4.4 million COVID cases in children since the pandemic began or 14.4% of the total.

However, kids make up a much smaller percentage of hospitalizations and deaths.

Children accounted for up to 3.5% of all COVID hospitalizations last week in the 23 states that reported them.

Up to 1.9% of all child COVID cases resulted in hospitalization.

Children only made up a quarter of a percent of all COVID deaths last week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fletcher mom is asking the first responder community in southwest Oklahoma to come together...
Fletcher boy battling COVID-19 loses father to virus
Governor Stitt Monday addressed the situation in Afghanistan, not long after President Biden...
Gov. Stitt responds to situation in Aghanistan
Parents of kids that go to Eisenhower Middle School are concerned after pictures showing the...
LPS already taking action after crowding concerns at Eisenhower Middle School
Crews responded to the building near 14th and Andrews around 7 a.m. Monday.
Former nursing home catches fire in Lawton
Crews were called out to a home on northwest 35th that caught fire shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.
One arrested in connection to fire on 35th Street in Lawton

Latest News

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban vow to honor women’s rights but within Islamic law
People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. is quickly removing people from Afghanistan.
Pentagon: US, Taliban coordinate as Kabul evacuation speeds
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. is quickly removing people from Afghanistan.
Pentagon spokesman on Afghanistan flights: 'Time is of the essence'