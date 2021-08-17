Duplex fire under investigation in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department responded to a duplex on fire at around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning on northwest Williams.

Crews were able to keep the fire isolated to one side of the structure.

The damage to the duplex caused the roof to collapse.

The cause of the fire is not known, and the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported.

