Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fires on NW Cherry under investigation in Lawton

A pair of fires are under investigation that broke out just outside a house on NW Cherry Tuesday.
A pair of fires are under investigation that broke out just outside a house on NW Cherry Tuesday.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews are investigating what led to a pair of fires Tuesday afternoon in Lawton.

Crews were called to a home on northwest Cherry Avenue just before 2 p.m.

There, officials said there were a pair of fires: one on the front porch of the home and the other inside of a pickup truck.

It’s not clear what caused the fire at this time, though our photographer on the scene reported that authorities had a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. You can count on your 7News team to bring you the latest as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fletcher mom is asking the first responder community in southwest Oklahoma to come together...
Fletcher boy battling COVID-19 loses father to virus
Governor Stitt Monday addressed the situation in Afghanistan, not long after President Biden...
Gov. Stitt responds to situation in Aghanistan
Parents of kids that go to Eisenhower Middle School are concerned after pictures showing the...
LPS already taking action after crowding concerns at Eisenhower Middle School
Crews responded to the building near 14th and Andrews around 7 a.m. Monday.
Former nursing home catches fire in Lawton
Crews were called out to a home on northwest 35th that caught fire shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.
One arrested in connection to fire on 35th Street in Lawton

Latest News

Duplex catches fire in Lawton.
Duplex fire under investigation in Lawton
Crews were called out to a home on northwest 35th that caught fire shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.
Suspect identified from Monday Lawton house fire
Integris Health, Mercy, OU Health and St. Anthony’s held a press conference Tuesday in Oklahoma...
Four Oklahoma health systems urge vaccinations amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Integris Health, Mercy, OU Medicine and St. Anthony’s held a press conference Tuesday in...
Four Oklahoma health systems give update on Coronavirus