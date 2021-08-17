Fires on NW Cherry under investigation in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews are investigating what led to a pair of fires Tuesday afternoon in Lawton.

Crews were called to a home on northwest Cherry Avenue just before 2 p.m.

There, officials said there were a pair of fires: one on the front porch of the home and the other inside of a pickup truck.

It’s not clear what caused the fire at this time, though our photographer on the scene reported that authorities had a suspect in custody.

