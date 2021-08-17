Fires on NW Cherry under investigation in Lawton
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews are investigating what led to a pair of fires Tuesday afternoon in Lawton.
Crews were called to a home on northwest Cherry Avenue just before 2 p.m.
There, officials said there were a pair of fires: one on the front porch of the home and the other inside of a pickup truck.
It’s not clear what caused the fire at this time, though our photographer on the scene reported that authorities had a suspect in custody.
This is a developing story. You can count on your 7News team to bring you the latest as we learn more.
