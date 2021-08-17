First Alert Forecast (8/17 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today looks to be another day of rainy weather. Thankfully we don’t have any severe weather risks for Texoma, but a few strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out today. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will be expected throughout the day, starting this morning. A disturbance aloft in the form of a mesoscale convective vortex (MCV) will move south across Oklahoma today, providing the greatest chances for rain to be in our southern and eastern counties. Threats today with these storms include heavy rainfall that could lead to possible flooding. That being said, some gusty winds are not impossible. Highs today will be in the low 90s along with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Ran chances fall off by this evening, but a couple showers overnight can’t be ruled out. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s, along with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow and Thursday will continue to see rain chances due to leftover outflow boundaries and a surface trough moving in from the west providing forcing mechanisms and instability. That, along with daytime convection and abundant atmospheric moisture will keep scattered showers and storms through the middle of the week, with heavy rainfall and localized flooding still presenting a concern as a few strong thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances continue through Friday and Saturday, though not as prominent as the next couple days, so expect slightly warmer temps and partly cloudy/mostly sunny skies. Rainfall totals over this week for Texoma could be anywhere from 1-3 inches.

The abundant moisture will keep dewpoint temps and humidity values high. This will make our feels-like temps outside this week around 5-8° warmer than the actual temperatures. So even though high temperatures the next few days will be unseasonably cool in the low 90s, these feels-like temps will be in the mid/upper 90s.

This weekend will usher in a high pressure system from the southeastern US. This will not only decrease rain chances, but warm our temperatures back to near-summer like early next week and bring sunnier skies.

