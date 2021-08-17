First Alert Forecast | 8/17PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Slow moving showers and thunderstorms have been ongoing since midday and are over much of southwest Oklahoma & north Texas. This is all thanks to a weak disturbance that is rolling through the area. Instability is high, lift and winds changing with height are lacking overall limiting the severe risk (large hail/ gusty winds). Precipitation totals are wicked high (pushing nearly 2 inches) and with little in the way of steering these storms, heavy rain will lead to localized flooding concerns. There will be a brief lull in the rain as the evening goes on but more redevelopment is likely by sunrise tomorrow morning. With the rain, temperatures this afternoon have fallen into the 80s and even the 70s for some!

Lows tonight will be in the low 70s along with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will continue our chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, much like what we saw today. High temperatures with more cloud cover (plus rain) will only rise into the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. With abundant moisture, heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding still present a concern! Some stronger thunderstorms are possible during the day but as mentioned previously, the severe threat looks to remain low. Rain chances continue through Friday. Rainfall totals by the end of this week for Texoma could be anywhere from 1-3 inches!

The abundant moisture will keep dewpoint temps and humidity values high. This will make our feels-like temps outside this week around 5-8° warmer than the actual temperatures. So even though high temperatures the next few days will be unseasonably cool in the low 90s, these feels-like temps will be in the mid/upper 90s.

Friday and Saturday will be a transition period as an upper high builds in from the southeast, reducing precipitation chances and allowing temperatures to start increasing. This weekend will usher in a high pressure system from the southeastern and will establish hot and dry weather!

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

