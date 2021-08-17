Law enforcement looking for shooting suspect

CLAY COUNTY, TX. (KSWO) - The search for the person who shot a Clay County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on Monday night is underway. Jeff Lyde, the Sheriff of Clay County, said after getting shot, the deputy returned fire and then chased the car. He was called off by EMTs so they could check and see if the deputy was ok. Thankfully it hit his bulletproof vest.

Following the shooting, departments across north Texas and southwest Oklahoma started helping in the search. Lyde said the Cotton County sheriff had a checkpoint going on I-44 while the Jefferson County sheriff joined OHP at Highway 79 to be on the lookout there in case the suspect tried to come into Oklahoma.

“We threw a net around this place and unfortunately didn’t get him. I’m hoping that he’s leaking somewhere,” he said.

Sheriff Lyde has this to say to the person who shot his deputy.

“You didn’t get my guy. You shot him in the vest. You didn’t get him, but we are going to get you,” Lyde said. “Bet that.”

The suspect is believed to be driving a white 4-door Cadillac with Texas plate FXJ-1334. Law Enforcement said the vehicle will have bullet holes in the back of it. They are asking people to call 9-1-1 if they see it.

