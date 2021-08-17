Lawton fire crews called out to Tuesday morning fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire near the intersection of Northwest Williams and Northwest Hoover.

The call going out just after 5:00 A.M. When we arrived on scene smoke could be seen coming from what is believed to be an abandoned home. But we’re told when fire crews arrived the home was fully engulfed.

We have no other information at this time. The fire marshal says the fire is still under investigation.

