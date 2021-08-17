Expert Connections
Lawton fire crews called out to Tuesday morning fire

Lawton Fire Crews were dispatched to a fire shortly after 5 AM at NW Williams and Hoover Avenue
By Chase Scheuer
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire near the intersection of Northwest Williams and Northwest Hoover.

The call going out just after 5:00 A.M. When we arrived on scene smoke could be seen coming from what is believed to be an abandoned home. But we’re told when fire crews arrived the home was fully engulfed.

We have no other information at this time. The fire marshal says the fire is still under investigation.

You can count on your 7News team to bring you the latest as we learn more.

