Lawton Firefighters Association to file grievance against City of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Staffing shortages have caused a rift between the Lawton Firefighters Association and the City of Lawton.

With the Emergency Communications Center 10 employees short, the City is asking firefighters to dispatch calls.

On Friday, the Lawton Firefighters Association sent notification to the City Manager’s Office indicating plans to file a quote “union grievance involving sending union firefighters to serve in non union dispatching roles.”

A retired firefighter forwarded an email to 7NEWS, which was a directive from the Fire Chief’s Office.

It states that every two hours, the fire department will send two firefighters to quote “assist and or train on the dispatch side of things.”

The email includes a schedule with the shift changes outlined.

Union president Jason Davis said they file grievances when they believe the city breaks the employment contract in place.

On Monday at a press conference, Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn said there are five critical services a city must provide, and one of those is emergency communications.

“We believe it is the duty of first responders to protect and serve citizens in all ways that they may be needed, especially during challenging times, so we will work through this with the association and department leadership,” Cleghorn said.

City officials sent an email after the press conference stating that Lawton Police Officers have also helped field calls at the center.

“Our dispatch center is truly the heartbeat of our city. The center fields calls that are both emergencies and non-emergencies,” Cleghorn said. “The structure of our city is such that various calls are routed though the center, especially after traditional business hours. It is vital to keep the center staffed.”

Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said firefighters are familiar with the inner workings of emergency communications and have unique geographic knowledge, making them the most logical to assist.

“We routinely, as firefighters, utilize the radio to communicate in plain language,” Burk said. “We don’t use 10 codes, which also further simplifies the process of being able to take over a fire console and be able to dispatch units.”

According to Cleghorn, no fire stations or trucks have had to stand down since this started at the beginning of August, but with the city approaching critically low levels of staffing, and more than 130 total vacancies, he said they could soon be on the brink of that.

“If trends continue, both in our organization and the community at large, it is a very real possibility that essential services provided by City of Lawton staff members could be impaired or longer wait response times,” Cleghorn said.

Burk said they’re also hoping to implement new policies to make the emergency communications center a top one in the state.

Cleghorn said the staff shortage can’t be explained, but it’s happening to municipalities and businesses across the country.

They’re using marketing and incentives to recruit new employees.

A new class of Lawton firefighters starts training in a week, and they’ll complete training in February.

