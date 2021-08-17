Expert Connections
Lawton Public Schools employee suspended amid lawsuit

Lawton responded to the lawsuit and allegations against Yackeyonney on Tuesday.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A staff member with Lawton Public Schools has been suspended after he was named in a lawsuit accusing another educator in a different district of sexual assault.

Charles Yackeyonney is one of several defendants named in a lawsuit by 12 plaintiffs. He and others named in the lawsuit are accused of turning a blind eye to accusations of sexual misconduct against Ronald Gene Akins at Friend and Ninnekah Public Schools.

According to the lawsuit, Akins was employed at Friend Public Schools from 2005 to 2013 and then went to Ninnekah Public Schools to serve as the basketball coach there.

During his time at Friend Public Schools, he was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.

At Ninnekah, Akins was accused of physically and sexually touching students, including one who said he sexually assaulted her in his office when she was 16 and 17. She also claimed that when she tried to distance herself from Akins, that he took action against her, causing her college coach to withdraw her scholarship.

Charles Yackeyonney was a teacher and assistant girl’s basketball coach at Ninnekah from 2014 to 2021, and was named the Title IX coordinator there in 2015.

According to the lawsuit, he and others became aware of a sexual relationship between Akins and one of the students and even knew about why the one student lost her college scholarship, but reported nothing to police.

Yackeyonney resigned from Ninnekah in 2021 and began working with Lawton Public Schools.

Lawton responded to the lawsuit and allegations against Yackeyonney on Tuesday.

“Lawton Public Schools is in contact with legal counsel regarding the allegations and lawsuit surrounding Mr. Charles Yackeyonney. At this time, Mr. Yackeyonney has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

The safety of our students is our number one priority. Because this is a personnel issue, we cannot discuss any further details. We will continue to work with our legal team on any information that would require further action.”

Lawton Public Schools

Ronald Akins has been charged with two counts of sexual battery and two counts of rape by instrumentation.

