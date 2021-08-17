Expert Connections
School supply, food giveaway set for Saturday in Geronimo

A community food and school supplies giveaway is set for this weekend in Geronimo.
A community food and school supplies giveaway is set for this weekend in Geronimo.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - A community food and school supplies giveaway is set for this weekend in Geronimo.

The event is put on by the House of Bread Ministry Church and Spread the Word Ministry.

It will take place from noon to 4 p.m. or until supplies are gone Saturday, August 21 at the Geronimo Nutrition Center at 101 west Main Street.

Masks are required in order to pick up supplies.

