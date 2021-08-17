Expert Connections
Suspect identified from Monday Lawton house fire

Crews were called out to a home on northwest 35th that caught fire shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.
Crews were called out to a home on northwest 35th that caught fire shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities have identified the person arrested in connection to a Lawton fire from Monday.

Travis Portwood was arrested on counts of second degree arson and obstruction of officers.

Fire crews said Portwood lived at the home on 35th street. Witnesses identified him as the one who started the fire.

Authorities say Portwood resisted officers as they were trying to arrest him.

