Teenagers charged in connection to Altus murder go on trial

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The suspects in the 2020 death of Aaron Lopez appeared in court today.

Two of them were bound over for trial, while the third waived their preliminary hearing.

Lopez was found shot in his home in November of 2020.

His wife was asleep in another room.

It was a doorbell security camera that led authorities to the arrest of the three suspects, who at the time of the shooting were all teenagers.

