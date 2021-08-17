Expert Connections
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: August 17th

By Xavier McClure
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, The search for the person who shot a Clay County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop last night is underway.

Jeff Lyde, the sheriff of Clay County, says after getting shot the deputy returned fire and then chased the car - but was called off by E-M-T’s so they could check and see if the deputy was OK. Thankfully it hit his bulletproof vest. The Cotton County sheriff had a check point on I-44 while the Jefferson County sheriff joined O-H-P at Highway 79 for a check point too.

Lawton Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire near the intersection of Northwest Williams and Northwest Hoover this morning. The call going out just after 5 a.m. When fire crews arrived, the home, which is believed to be abandoned was fully engulfed. The fire marshal says the fire is still under investigation.

The Comanche County Health Department is holding a drive-thru flu clinic today for people to get their Covid booster shot. The booster shot is available to anyone who has been fully vaccinated for at least four weeks and has moderate or severely weakened immune systems. The clinic will be held today August 17th from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

