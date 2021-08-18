2,360 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 2,360 new cases of the Coronavirus Wednesday as the CDC reported that the highly contagious Delta variant now accounts for 99% of cases across the country.

Oklahoma has had 519,023 total cases of the virus since the pandemic began in the Sooner State in 2020.

Four more deaths were reported Wednesday by the CDC, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll from the virus to 8,906.

The current seven day average of new cases sits at 2,210.

There are currently 19,704 active cases of the virus according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Here is a current breakdown of active cases in southwest Oklahoma:

Beckham County: 34

Caddo County: 154

Comanche County: 786

Cotton County: 37

Grady County: 274

Greer County: 7

Harmon County: 4

Jackson County: 62

Jefferson County: 18

Kiowa County: 27

Stephens County: 264

Tillman County: 20

Washita County: 39

