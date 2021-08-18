Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

2,360 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma Wednesday

Four more deaths were reported Wednesday by the CDC, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll from the...
Four more deaths were reported Wednesday by the CDC, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll from the virus to 8,906.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 2,360 new cases of the Coronavirus Wednesday as the CDC reported that the highly contagious Delta variant now accounts for 99% of cases across the country.

Oklahoma has had 519,023 total cases of the virus since the pandemic began in the Sooner State in 2020.

Four more deaths were reported Wednesday by the CDC, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll from the virus to 8,906.

The current seven day average of new cases sits at 2,210.

There are currently 19,704 active cases of the virus according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Here is a current breakdown of active cases in southwest Oklahoma:

  • Beckham County: 34
  • Caddo County: 154
  • Comanche County: 786
  • Cotton County: 37
  • Grady County: 274
  • Greer County: 7
  • Harmon County: 4
  • Jackson County: 62
  • Jefferson County: 18
  • Kiowa County: 27
  • Stephens County: 264
  • Tillman County: 20
  • Washita County: 39

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton responded to the lawsuit and allegations against Yackeyonney on Tuesday.
Lawton Public Schools employee suspended amid lawsuit
Police search for Cache Road shooting suspect.
Lawton police investigate shooting on Cache Road
(Source: AP) Lawton police are investigating after a man was shot in the shoulder Monday.
Man drives himself to hospital after shooting in Lawton
The Altus community is mourning the loss of a man who served at Altus Public Schools for more...
Altus Public Schools staff mourning death of longtime teacher, principal
A woman stabs a man in the leg.
A woman who stabs man in Lawton is arrested

Latest News

Andy Garcia
One arrested for throwing drain cleaner on man in Altus
The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting was found Tuesday morning.
Suspect in Clay County deputy’s shooting arrested
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, August 18th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: August 18th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, August 18th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: August 18th