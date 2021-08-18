Expert Connections
Cabelka appointed as District Attorney for Comanche, Cotton counties

Kyle Cabelka
Kyle Cabelka(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche and Cotton counties officially have a new district attorney.

Governor Kevin Stitt named Kyle Cabelka as district attorney for Oklahoma’s district 5 on Wednesday.

Cabelka takes over for Fred Smith, who retired on June 30.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected by Governor Stitt to serve as district attorney of Comanche and Cotton Counties,” said Cabelka. “It means a lot to me to continue to serve as a prosecutor in my hometown. I look forward to partnering with local law enforcement to make Southwest Oklahoma a safer place for our families and communities.”

Cabelka has worked in the district attorney’s office since he was in law school at Oklahoma City University and began interning there as a licensed legal intern in May 2011.

He became assistant district attorney in 2013 after receiving his Juris Doctor, and in 2016 he was promoted to first assistant.

Cabelka has been acting district attorney since Smith’s retirement.

