Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Data of more than 40 million exposed in T-Mobile breach

T-Mobile customers should take note of a security breach that may have exposed their information.
T-Mobile customers should take note of a security breach that may have exposed their information.(Source: T-Mobile/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The names, Social Security numbers and information from driver’s licenses or other identification of just over 40 million former and prospective customers that applied for T-Mobile credit were exposed in a recent data breach, the company said Wednesday.

The same data for about 7.8 million current T-Mobile postpaid customers appears to be compromised. No phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords, or financial information from the nearly 50 million records and accounts were compromised, it said.

T-Mobile also confirmed that approximately 850,000 active T-Mobile prepaid customer names, phone numbers and account PINs were exposed. The company said that it proactively reset all of the PINs on those accounts. No Metro by T-Mobile, former Sprint prepaid, or Boost customers had their names or PINs exposed.

There was also some additional information from inactive prepaid accounts accessed through prepaid billing files. T-Mobile said that no customer financial information, credit card information, debit or other payment information or Social Security numbers were in the inactive file.

The announcement comes two days after T-Mobile said that it was investigating a leak of its data after someone took to an online forum offering to sell the personal information of cellphone users.

The company said Monday that it had confirmed there was unauthorized access to “some T-Mobile data” and that it had closed the entry point used to gain access.

The company said that it will immediately offer two years of free identity protection services and is recommending that all of its postpaid customers change their PIN. Its investigation is ongoing.

T-Mobile, which is based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after buying rival Sprint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton responded to the lawsuit and allegations against Yackeyonney on Tuesday.
Lawton Public Schools employee suspended amid lawsuit
(Source: AP) Lawton police are investigating after a man was shot in the shoulder Monday.
Man drives himself to hospital after shooting in Lawton
The Altus community is mourning the loss of a man who served at Altus Public Schools for more...
Altus Public Schools staff mourning death of longtime teacher, principal
Parents of kids that go to Eisenhower Middle School are concerned after pictures showing the...
LPS already taking action after crowding concerns at Eisenhower Middle School
A retired firefighter said the Fire Chief sent a directive, saying they'd send two firefighters...
Lawton Firefighters Association to file grievance against City of Lawton

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; US health officials recommend booster shots
The Caldor Fire is seen from the air in northern California.
RAW: Caldor Fire in California, as seen from air
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
R. Kelly sex abuse trial openings start in Brooklyn court
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks...
Georgia board to review Fulton County elections, takeover possible
Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, is joined by...
Texas high court rules Democratic lawmakers can be arrested