First Alert Forecast | 8/18PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Tonight could see a few pop-up showers and storms as abundant moisture will still be prominent, allowing for the overnight hours to be similar to this past night. Partly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the low 70s.

Early tomorrow morning, around a couple hours before sunrise, showers and storms could fire up again across Texoma, especially in our eastern counties. Rain chances will be similar to today, with most of the rain in the morning then falling off in the afternoon. Strong thunderstorms will continue to pose a concern for heavy rain and localized flooding. Cloud cover will keep temps around the 90° mark. By Thursday afternoon, we will see the last of decent rain coverage as the disturbances that have been allowing for our storms the last couple days will move off to the east. That being said, between now and tomorrow night we can expect around an inch of rainfall across Texoma, mainly in our south and east.

The abundant moisture will stick around for the next few days, even when the disturbances move off, keeping dewpoint temps and humidity values high. This will make our feels-like temps outside this week around 5-8° warmer than the actual temperatures. High temperatures the next few days will be unseasonably cool in the low 90s, but these feels-like temps will be in the mid/upper 90s, even reaching the triple digits by the weekend.

By the end of this week a high pressure system will move in from the southeastern US, decreasing rain chances for this weekend and early next week, along with bringing sunnier skies and warmer temps. High temperatures for early next week look to rise back to the mid/upper 90s, near average for this time of year (and maybe even above average). By middle-to-late next week, current models are showing the high pressure to move off toward the west, and along with disturbances potentially moving in along the jet stream across the central plains, we could see a return in our rain chances and decrease in temperatures back to what we are seeing currently, but that is still far enough out that the weather outlook could change drastically over the next week and a half.

Have a good one!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

