Gov. Stitt names new head of OMMA

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has named a new executive director for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

On Wednesday he tapped Adria Berry for the position.

Governor Stitt said Berry will address the increase of illegal marijuana operations in her new role.

“I am committed to tackling the major challenges that the explosion of marijuana in Oklahoma is causing across our state,” Gov. Stitt said. “Foreign nationals are gobbling up land in rural communities and drug traffickers are exploiting our laws and threatening our public safety. Adria Berry is the right leader to help us solve these problems and protect Oklahomans.”

According to the governor, Berry will work with state lawmakers and law enforcement to make sure the state’s medical marijuana program isn’t exploited while also protecting Oklahomans’ rights as they were established by State Question 788.

Berry will also work with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics in her new role.

She previously served as senior vice president of government affairs and public policy for the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma, and as counselor to the Secretary of State in the Stitt administration.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

