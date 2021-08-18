Jackson County Memorial Hospital sees limited bed space due to COVID-19 cases
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Jackson County Memorial Hospital reported having only two beds available, with all others currently in use due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Hospital officials said COVID patients admitted are more sick than last year’s surge.
They urge people to take full responsibility in protecting against COVID through vaccination, washing hands and wearing a mask.
