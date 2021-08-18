Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton police investigate shooting on Cache Road

Police search for Cache Road shooting suspect.
Police search for Cache Road shooting suspect.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting on Cache Road this evening.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said the driver of a silver car, drove after the victim’s car before firing multiple shots at them.

The victim’s car was hit several times, and at least one nearby business was struck in the gunfire.

The victim was not hit, and no injuries were reported.

Police have not yet found the suspect in the shooting, though their car was later found and taken in as evidence.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fletcher mom is asking the first responder community in southwest Oklahoma to come together...
Fletcher boy battling COVID-19 loses father to virus
Governor Stitt Monday addressed the situation in Afghanistan, not long after President Biden...
Gov. Stitt responds to situation in Aghanistan
Parents of kids that go to Eisenhower Middle School are concerned after pictures showing the...
LPS already taking action after crowding concerns at Eisenhower Middle School
Crews responded to the building near 14th and Andrews around 7 a.m. Monday.
Former nursing home catches fire in Lawton
Crews were called out to a home on northwest 35th that caught fire shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.
One arrested in connection to fire on 35th Street in Lawton

Latest News

Jackson County Memorial Hospital sees limited bed space due to COVID-19 cases
A woman stabs a man in the leg.
A woman who stabs man in Lawton is arrested
Southwestern Oklahoma State University offers a vaccine incentive for students and staff.
Southwestern Oklahoma State University offers vaccine incentive
Retired U.S. Air Force Tech Sergeant Brian Lehew shares how he feels about America's decision...
SWOK Veteran speaks on crisis in Afghanistan