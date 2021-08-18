Lawton police investigate shooting on Cache Road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting on Cache Road this evening.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said the driver of a silver car, drove after the victim’s car before firing multiple shots at them.

The victim’s car was hit several times, and at least one nearby business was struck in the gunfire.

The victim was not hit, and no injuries were reported.

Police have not yet found the suspect in the shooting, though their car was later found and taken in as evidence.

