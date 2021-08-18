Man charged with arson in 35th Street fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been charged in connection to an arson that happened Monday in Lawton.

Travis Portwood has been charged with first-degree arson and resisting an officer.

According to court documents, a man believed to be Portwood was seen on surveillance camera throwing stuff out of the house on 35th Street before grabbing a red container, re-entering the home and then walking away. Smoke could be seen coming from the home shortly after.

Fire crews on the scene told investigators a dog was found dead in the home.

Investigators said they found Portwood down the street from the home, and he told them he wasn’t home at the time of the fire, but he believed his roommate was and had left the stove on.

When police went to arrest Portwood, they said he resisted arrest and an officer had to deploy a taser on him.

Portwood’s bond has been set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing conference has been set for November 29 at 3 p.m.

