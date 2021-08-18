Expert Connections
More details released in Tuesday stabbing in Lawton

Lawton Police were called to a stabbing shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More details have been released in a Lawton stabbing.

According to a police report, Monica Twohatchet was arrested Tuesday evening after a stabbing on northwest Pollard Avenue.

Police said shortly before 6:30, they were called to a home where a man had been stabbed in the left hand, left thigh and his abdomen.

A witness reported seeing Twohatchet and the victim get into an argument in the victim’s car when Twohatchet got out of the passenger side, walked over to the driver side and it appeared Twohatchet then hit the victim several times.

The victim said they also saw Twohatchet walk away carrying a white box.

Police found and arrested Twohatchet, who told them she threw away the knife in a dumpster.

The knife was found along with the white box, which, according to the police department had two baggies containing .5 grams of methamphetamine, a blue glass pipe with residue in it and a clear bag with an unknown brown substance weighing .5 grams.

Twohatchet was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.

