One arrested for throwing drain cleaner on man in Altus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is behind bars in Jackson County, accused of throwing drain cleaner on another man.

Altus police said Tuesday afternoon the two got into an argument in the 1100 block of North Benson.

Police said Andy Dean Garcia is accused of then throwing drain cleaner on the victim, causing the man to have chemical burns on his face, chest and back.

The victim was then taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital before being flown to a hospital in Lubbock.

Garcia was arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is currently behind bars at the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.