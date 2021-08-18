Southwestern Oklahoma State University offers vaccine incentive

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Oklahoma State University is offering a cash incentive for students and staff to get vaccinated.

University officials announced that all students, staff and faculty members who get fully vaccinated will be entered in a drawing to win one of four $5,000 grand prizes.

In addition, currently enrolled students who provide proof of vaccination by early October will get a $100 award in addition to their drawing entry.

Employees who provide vaccination proof will get a $125 award with their entry.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.