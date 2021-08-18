Expert Connections
Suspect in Clay County deputy’s shooting arrested

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting was found Tuesday morning.
The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting was found Tuesday morning.(KAUZ)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KAUZ) - The man accused of shooting a Clay County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested.

Joshua Lee Green is accused of shooting deputy Breanton Chitwood Monday night during a traffic stop.

Green’s car was found Tuesday morning.

According to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde, a warrant was issued for Green’s arrest on a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer on Tuesday night.

Lee was found at a hotel in Arlington where he got into a short foot chase with authorities on I-20 and was then arrested.

According to Sheriff Lyde, Lee will be extradited to Clay County to face charges.

