LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police arrested a woman they said stabbed someone in the leg.

It happened at 6:30 p.m. near 26th and Pollard.

Police said a fight between the two ended when the woman stabbed the victim.

She was arrested, while the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

