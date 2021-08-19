Expert Connections
2,502 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the seven-day average of new cases is now...
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the seven-day average of new cases is now at 2,215.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The CDC is reporting 32 new deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

This brings the total number of deaths from the virus in the Sooner state to 8,938 since the pandemic started.

Meanwhile, 2,502 new Coronavirus cases were reported across Oklahoma, bringing the total to 521,525.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the seven-day average of new cases is now at 2,215.

There are currently 19,887 presumed active cases.

