Cameron University prepared to take on another COVID year

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University students went back to campus on Monday, and the administration has come up with a number of ways to keep people safe from COVID this year.

Cameron has a list of expectations that are posted all across to help prevent the spread of COVID.

There are five expectations on the list.

Expectations include practicing good hygiene, washing hands regularly, avoid touching your face, and simply monitoring your personal health daily.

“With that, the third expectation is if you’re sick stay home. That’s the best thing we think we all can do is don’t share. We’ve made it easy on our employees to let us know if they are sick, and similar, we’ve made it easy for students. We have a COVID hotline, email, and other ways for our students to let us know if they’re ill, so we can contact their teacher and let everybody know,” President. Dr. John McArthur said.

Administration officials also want everyone on campus to respect other’s personal space and covering nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing.

“We do not have a mask mandate or a mask requirement since we’re a public institution, but we strongly encourage the wearing of masks indoors. We think that’s one of the two ways tools that we have as a community to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” McArthur said.

They are also encouraging people to get the vaccine.

They are working with the Comanche County Health Department to bring pop-up clinics on campus.

Cameron is offering multiple ways for students to get their education.

That includes traditional in-person classes, joining class on Zoom, or becoming an online student.

Students feel good about how the university is handling everything.

“I feel safe. People wear masks, and like everyone is separated you’re not sitting too close, and I feel comfortable,” Freshman Kevin Garcia said.

“They’ve been very direct in how they want to handle to COVID situation. I feel safe, most of everybody is wearing a mask, everybody is spread out,” Senior Bau Williams said.

In the traditional style dorms, students still have the option to stay by themselves or with a roommate.

“Another item, we have allowed greater visitation into the dorm floors, so that other students can go in and out of the doors. Begin the social interaction that our students have...have a lot to do with mental health as well,” McArthur said.

